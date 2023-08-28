Jharkhand: Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, 1 arrested

Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, excise officials and personnel of the Chatarpur police station raided Kaul village on Sunday and seized 12,000 litres of spirits, they said.

A person, identified as Madan Vishwakarma, was arrested in the raid, they said.

The seized spirits were meant for making illicit liquor, they added.

A case was lodged and a further investigation was underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)