Jharkhand: Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore seized, 1 arrested
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Illegal spirits worth Rs 2.1 crore were seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district and one person was arrested, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, excise officials and personnel of the Chatarpur police station raided Kaul village on Sunday and seized 12,000 litres of spirits, they said.
A person, identified as Madan Vishwakarma, was arrested in the raid, they said.
The seized spirits were meant for making illicit liquor, they added.
A case was lodged and a further investigation was underway, police said.
