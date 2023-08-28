Ukraine adamantly against any grain import restrictions after Sept 15 -minister
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Ukraine is adamantly against any grain import restrictions being imposed by neigbouring countries after European Union restrictions ends on Sept. 15, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday during a visit to the Czech capital Prague.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Prague
- Ukraine
- European Union
- Czech
Advertisement