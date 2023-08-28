Woman trampled to death by elephants in J’khand

Left Menu

But, Balia Devi was trampled to death and her husband Ramdev Bhagat was injured by the elephants when he tried to rescue his wife, Chandwa forest range officer Rakesh Kumar said.The body was sent for post-mortem examinations.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:56 IST
A 43-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Monday.

Her husband was injured in the attack by the pachyderm, he said.

The incident took place at Ardiyatand village under the Chandwa Police Station limits, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the elephants attacked them early hours of the day. "As the herd of tuskers entered the village, people started running to safe places. But, Balia Devi was trampled to death and her husband Ramdev Bhagat was injured by the elephants when he tried to rescue his wife," Chandwa forest range officer Rakesh Kumar said.

"The body was sent for post-mortem examinations. The family will be provided compensation as per the government rule," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

