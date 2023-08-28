Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to economic data for interest rate cues

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, while China's measures to boost its markets provided further support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.74 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 34,441.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.32 points, or 0.46%, at 4,426.03, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 104.71 points, or 0.77%, to 13,695.36 at the opening bell.

