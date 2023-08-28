Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia soon to discuss grain deal -ruling party
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi soon and there may be developments regarding the deal that allowed the maritime export of Ukrainian grain, a spokesperson for Erdogan's ruling AK Party said on Monday.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi soon and there may be developments regarding the deal that allowed the maritime export of Ukrainian grain, a spokesperson for Erdogan's ruling AK Party said on Monday. The UN- and Turkey-brokered grain deal ended after Moscow quit last month. Ankara has been trying to persuade Russia to return to the agreement, under which Odesa's three seaports shipped tens of millions of tons of grain during Russia's invasion.
Omer Celik, the party spokesperson, did not specify whether Erdogan would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but the Kremlin said on Friday that there is an understanding the two will meet in person soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge: Russian official
Russia defence ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod
Russia's emergency service reports large fire at warehouse in Moscow region - agencies
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region - defence ministry