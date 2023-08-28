Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia soon to discuss grain deal -ruling party

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi soon and there may be developments regarding the deal that allowed the maritime export of Ukrainian grain, a spokesperson for Erdogan's ruling AK Party said on Monday.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:11 IST
Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia soon to discuss grain deal -ruling party
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi soon and there may be developments regarding the deal that allowed the maritime export of Ukrainian grain, a spokesperson for Erdogan's ruling AK Party said on Monday. The UN- and Turkey-brokered grain deal ended after Moscow quit last month. Ankara has been trying to persuade Russia to return to the agreement, under which Odesa's three seaports shipped tens of millions of tons of grain during Russia's invasion.

Omer Celik, the party spokesperson, did not specify whether Erdogan would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but the Kremlin said on Friday that there is an understanding the two will meet in person soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023