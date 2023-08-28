Left Menu

Mumbai: 14 persons stab man to death, injure two over old police complaint by deceased's brother; four held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:54 IST
Mumbai: 14 persons stab man to death, injure two over old police complaint by deceased's brother; four held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were arrested and 10 others are wanted for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man and injuring two, including a boy, in Mumbai's Chunnabhatti area in connection with an earlier police complaint against them, an official said on Monday.

On Saturday night, the accused had stopped Sajid Ali Qureshi and stabbed him several times as his brother had complained to the police against them earlier, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

''The mob, which also comprised two women who are on the run, injured Sajid's cousin and a minor boy as well. Sajid died in the attack that took place in Qureshi Nagar, after which a case of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other offences was registered,'' he said.

The official said four persons, identified as Fuzail Idrisi (19), Zaid Sayyed (20), Haleem Khan (55) and Haroon Qureshi (40), were arrested on Sunday, while efforts are on to nab 10 others, including two women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

