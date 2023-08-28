Left Menu

ED files charge sheet in case linked to goods counterfeiting of prominent liquor brands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:01 IST
ED files charge sheet in case linked to goods counterfeiting of prominent liquor brands
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet on money laundering charges in a case linked to the alleged sale of fake goods of branded liquor companies like United Spirit Limited and French company Pernod Ricard.

The prosecution complaint was filed against a man identified as Kishore Shaw on August 21 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata and the court took cognisance of the charge sheet on that day itself, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Kolkata Police FIR filed against Shaw under the Copyright Act, 1957 alleging the sale of counterfeit liquor items of United Spirit Limited and Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.

Bank deposits of more than Rs 13.09 lakh of Shaw were attached by the ED in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023