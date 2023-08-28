Left Menu

Maharashtra: 3 more held for attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:35 IST
Maharashtra: 3 more held for attack on Scheduled Caste persons in Ahmednagar
Days after four Scheduled Caste persons were allegedly partially stripped, hung upside down from a tree, and thrashed with cable on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, three more men have been arrested, police said on Monday.

With this, police have so far arrested four men while two others are on the run, an official said.

The four victims, among them two minors, were allegedly thrashed with cables, kicked, and punched by six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

The main accused, Yuvraj Galande, and his aide Manoj Bodkhe spat on a shoe and asked the victims to lick it. The accused also urinated on the faces of the victims and hurled casteist abuses while beating them, as per the FIR.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, following which the police on Saturday arrested one person. Later, three others, including Yuvraj Galande (35), were nabbed, while a search is on for two more accused, the official said.

Galande was picked up from Pune by a team of Ahmednagar police late Sunday night, he said.

He was brought to Ahmednagar and placed under arrest after interrogation. The two absconding accused are workers employed at Galande's farm, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, a case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

According to one of the victims, aged 21, the accused persons were drunk.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday assured strict action against those involved in the incident and said no one has the right to take the law into their hands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

