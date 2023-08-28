Left Menu

Hijab graffiti: Karnataka HC quashes case against two persons from Hosapete

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:38 IST
Hijab graffiti: Karnataka HC quashes case against two persons from Hosapete
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against two persons who had painted graffiti on the walls of a school during the recent Hijab row -- based on the technical ground that the Vijayanagar district is not notified under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Muzammil, 23, and Mohammad Jamaul, 25, from Hosapete in Vijayanagara district were charged under the act after the headmaster of the Government Girls High School in the town had complained to the police.

On March 16, 2022, the headmaster had found the graffiti, 'Hijab is our dignity', written on the wall of the school in black paint.

The Hosapete town police had investigated the matter. After a case was registered against the two accused, a charge sheet had been filed in the court against them.

The two persons then approached the high court seeking to get the case dismissed. Justice M Nagaprasanna heard their petition and delivered the judgment on August 1.

The advocate for the accused argued that Vijayanagara district is not notified under the Act under which the two were accused.

"For an incident to become an offence under Section 3 of the Act, the rigor of Section 1 of the Act will have to be noticed. Section 1 of the Act directs that to bring a place/local area within the ambit of the Act, a notification from the hands of the state government is imperative. It is an admitted fact that Hosapete Town is not the one that is notified to be coming within the Act, for the respondents to allege that the petitioners have incurred themselves the wrath of Section 3 of the Act," the HC said.

''Therefore, quashing the case against the two accused,'' the HC said. ''In light of the fact that there is no notification issued by the State bringing in Hosapete Town under the Act, further proceedings if permitted to continue would become an abuse of the process of the law and result in miscarriage of justice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

 Russia
2
Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

 Ukraine
3
Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast Asia: UN report 

Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast A...

 United States
4
LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

The Shared Responsibility of Online Privacy: Debunking the Individual Myth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023