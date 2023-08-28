Left Menu

Pak human rights lawyer re-arrested in terrorism case hours after getting bail in sedition case

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:50 IST
Pak human rights lawyer re-arrested in terrorism case hours after getting bail in sedition case
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan police re-arrested human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Monday, hours after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court granted her bail in a sedition case.

Confirming the arrest on X, formerly Twitter, the Islamabad police said Imaan was arrested in a terrorism case registered at the Bara Kahu police station.

The arrest comes hours after the Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted Imaan and former lawmaker Ali Wazir post-arrest bail against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each.

Imaan, the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and Wazir were arrested on August 20 by Islamabad police, two days after they participated in a protest rally organised by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), a group of ethnic Pashtun who are highly critical of the army, and also criticized the military.

Imaan addressed in Islamabad a rally of the PTM, a group of ethnic Pushtu-speaking activists highly critical of the Pakistan Army, and criticised the powerful military establishment.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed against Imaan and Wazir, the two were arrested for staging a sit-in, resistance and interference in state affairs.

The authorities wanted both of them as part of an ongoing investigation. It alleged that the two were involved in unlawful gathering, resistance and ''interference in state affairs''.

On August 21, the ATC sent Imaan and Wazir to a three-day police remand in the sedition case.

On August 24, the court rejected the prosecution's request to extend Imaan and Wazir's physical remand in the case and sent the two to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

During the proceedings of the case on Monday, ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain granted bail to Imaan and Wazir against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each.

The FIR filed against Wazir and Imaan stated that 700 to 800 people participated in the sit-in and several were armed with sticks and some even with weapons as they attempted to defy the authorities and march on the capital, according to a report in The Express Tribune newspaper.

The report claimed the main highway, GT Road, was blocked by the protestors who proceeded to hold a rally in the middle of the road.

It said that when the security personnel tried to stop the participants, they attacked a government vehicle, engaged in altercations with the authorities and even managed to forcefully take an anti-riot kit away from an officer.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned Imaan's arrest and demanded her immediate and unconditional release. It termed the Islamabad Police's act as ''unacceptable''.

Imaan is known as a passionate advocate of rights and independent-minded and had a public spat with her mother when she was minister after criticizing her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Pakistani authorities in recent months have cracked down against dissent. Former prime minister Imran Khan is also serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023