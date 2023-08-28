Maharashtra: Police seize 10.3 kg of charas washed up on beach in Raigad district

The police have recovered packets containing 10.380 kg of charas from a beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.

Nine packets, bearing the label ''Afghan product'', were found washed up on Shrivardhan beach on Sunday evening, the official said.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Earlier this month, the Customs Department had seized more than 250 kg of hashish washed up on seven beaches in Ratnagiri district. The contraband was seized between August 14 and August 19 from Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi and Borya beaches and Dabhol creek in the district. The department claimed that the contraband, which originated from Afghanistan and Pakistan, had either fallen or was dumped by foreign vessels for the purpose of smuggling. According to the police, similar packets were also found along the Gujarat coastline in the recent past.

