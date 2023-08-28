Left Menu

A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said. The Broward Sheriffs Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 am. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt.

PTI | Pompanobeach | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:02 IST
A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff's Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 am. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released. A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023