Jewellery shop owner shot at during robbery attempt in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, 1 held

A jewellery shop owner was shot at by four bike-borne men during a robbery attempt at his store in a crowded market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the four robbers barged into Pannalal Ajay Kumar's shop in Kotwali area market this afternoon. When Kumar resisted the robbery attempt, they shot him in the leg and he fell behind the counter of the shop. Upon hearing the sound of a gunshot, a crowd gathered on the spot, Sarafa trade union president Bhagwan Das said. The robbers tried to flee but the crowd caught one of them and informed police about the incident, police said, adding that ''A pistol has been recovered from the arrested person. The matter is being further investigated,'' Kotwali SHO Dilip Singh said. Police said the injured shop owner was rushed to RBM Hospital where he is being treated.

On Sunday, a man was shot dead in Bharatpur by three bike-borne assailants owing to a past rivalry.

