Left Menu

Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville

We must do more to address our gun violence epidemic. Southern Restaurant Lounge is owned by Tyheshia Thompson, according to a Kentucky odatabase of alcoholic beverage licenses, WDRB-TV reported.Thompson told WDRB that shes a silent investor, that she wasnt there at the time of the shooting and that she had no further comment.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:07 IST
Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville
  • Country:
  • United States

A second man has died following a weekend shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant and bar in which several other people were injured, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 am Sunday and found one man dead and five people who had been wounded, Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said. One of the wounded — a man — later died at a hospital, Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a news conference.

The other four people who were wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and man who wasn't shot was hurt in a fall, according to media reports.

Police haven't arrested anyone, and Lauder urged anyone with information to come forward.

There were 200-300 people in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge.

Greenberg said he and the building's landlord have worked together to end the establishment's lease, which will take effect Thursday.

"We will enforce our laws and ordinances," Greenberg said. "There are too many of these incidents happening in the middle of the night when bars and clubs are the only businesses that are still open. We must do more to address our gun violence epidemic." Southern Restaurant & Lounge is owned by Tyheshia Thompson, according to a Kentucky odatabase of alcoholic beverage licenses, WDRB-TV reported.

Thompson told WDRB that she's a silent investor, that she wasn't there at the time of the shooting and that she had no further comment.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023