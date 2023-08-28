Jharkhand govt team visits Ladakh, takes stock of conditions of tribal labourers working for BRO
They have been advised to reach out to the state government through helpline numbers in case of any kind of problem, it said.
A delegation of the Jharkhand government visited Ladakh to take stock of the conditions of the tribal labourers from the state working there in projects of the Border Roads Organization (BRO), an official statement said on Monday.
The delegation of the state's Labour Department urged the BRO and the local administration to ensure the safety of the migrant workers, it said.
''The Santhal tribal workers of Jharkhand have a special contribution towards the infrastructure development of the nation. They have made immense contributions to the BRO as well,'' the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.
CM Hemant Soren had earlier directed officials of the Labour Department to provide all possible assistance to the migrant workers, and take strict action against the illegal employment of Santhali tribals in Ladakh, the statement said. Members of the delegation met the labourers and also visited their workplaces. They have been advised to reach out to the state government through helpline numbers in case of any kind of problem, it said.
