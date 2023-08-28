Use force proportional to threat when needed, Cele tells police officers

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has called on police officers across the country to be the first to act when they have to use "force proportional to the threat”.

Cele made the call when he was addressing hundreds of mourners and police officers at the funeral of Sergeant Kediemetse Masilo in Schweizer Reneke, North West, on Sunday.

Sergeant Masilo and Constable Okaetse Mandindi, who were both attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad, were fatally shot earlier last week while tracing a stolen vehicle in Kimberley.

Masilo allegedly died at the hands of her perpetrator, a 38-year-old Daniel Alberts, who according to records is a repeat offender.

Alberts has already appeared before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on two counts of murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of motor vehicle theft and one of theft.

During the funeral, speaker after speaker decried the killing of police officers, on and off duty.

Thirty-one police officers have died on and off duty in the last three months.

Cele supported by the South African Police Service (SAPS) management, and representatives of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) have all urged police officers not to hesitate to act.

“Be vigilant and operationally ready to act in any circumstances. If force is required, it must at all times be necessary, reasonable and proportional.

“I plead with you don’t die with the resources and tools that we have given you,” Cele said.

Constable Mandindi will be laid to rest on Saturday, 02 September 2023, in Pampierstad, Northern Cape.

The commemoration of 34 police officers will also be held on Sunday, 03 September 2023, at the Union Buildings where the SAPS will pay tribute to its fallen heroes and heroines who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)