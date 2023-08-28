Left Menu

Autorickshaw enters Mira Road station premises; RPF takes action after video goes viral

The Railway Protection Force RPF has taken appropriate action against an autorickshaw driver who drove the three-wheeler in the circulation area of Mira Road station in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an officer said on Monday.Santosh Kumar Rathod, senior divisional security officer of WRs Mumbai division, said the autorickshaw driver drove the three-wheeler in the circulation area and not on the platform of the state past midnight on Sunday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken appropriate action against an autorickshaw driver who drove the three-wheeler in the circulation area of Mira Road station in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an officer said on Monday.

Santosh Kumar Rathod, senior divisional security officer of WR's Mumbai division, said the autorickshaw driver drove the three-wheeler in the circulation area and not on the platform of the state past midnight on Sunday. ''RPF took action against the driver after passengers complained about the incident on social media,'' he said. A video of the incident shows a black and yellow autorickshaw in front of ticket windows of Mira Road station. A railway commuter can be heard saying that the auto driver was drunk and had driven the three-wheeler on the circulating area from the platform side. The three-wheeler was driven down on 2-3 steps and the driver was going to repeat this act on another 4-5 steps to exit from the station but was stopped and handed over to security personnel.

