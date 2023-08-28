Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm.

TOP STORIES DEL73 G20-LD PM-PUTIN **** Russian President Putin conveys to PM Modi his inability to attend G20 summit; Sergey Lavrov to attend New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin who conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit on September 9 to 10 in India and said Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. **** NATION MDS12 ISRO-LD ADITYA-L1 **** ISRO's solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency Bengaluru: After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, ISRO on Monday announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from Sriharikota spaceport. **** DEL41 PM-LD ROZGAR MELA **** Economy on growth path; auto, pharma, tourism sectors to add new jobs: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Indian economy was on the path of rapid growth which had led to creation of big opportunities for employment of the youth. **** DEL75 HR-NUH-2NDLD YATRA **** Haryana: VHP leader, seers offer prayers at key temples as Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security Nuh (Haryana): Amid tight security that included house arrests and restrictions on people entering this communally sensitive Nuh district, some members from Hindu groups offered prayers at key temples on Monday but were stopped from holding a full-scale religious yatra. **** CAL26 WB-FIRECRACKER BLAST-2NDLD SUVENDU **** BJP demands NIA probe into blast at Bengal's illegal firecracker unit Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition and BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded an NIA probe into the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, that claimed nine lives. **** DEL70 CBI-ED-EXCISE **** CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 crore bribery ring related to Delhi excise policy case New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against ED Assistant Director Pawan Khatri in connection with an alleged payment of Rs 5 crore by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall who wanted help in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said. **** CAL23 WB-3RDLD MAMATA **** BJP may go for LS polls in December 2023, has booked all choppers for campaigning: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning. **** DES43 RJ-SUICIDES-LD MEETING **** 'Half-day study, half-day fun', identifying students with suicidal tendencies among measures to curb rising Kota suicide cases Kota/Jaipur: 'Half-day study, half-day fun' on one weekday, identification of students with suicidal tendencies and psychological counselling are among the decisions taken on Monday in a meeting on the rising suicide cases in Kota. **** MDS19 TN-LD-TRAIN FIRE-ARREST **** TN police arrests five catering workers in Madurai train fire case Madurai: Police on Monday arrested five catering workers in connection with the train coach fire here, for illegal use of cooking gas cylinder inside the train compartment that resulted in casualties including the death of nine persons. **** BOM17 MP-DALIT-MURDER-LD KIN **** Murdered MP Dalit youth's mother was stripped by accused during assault: Kin; FIR silent on it Bhopal: The sister of a Dalit youth, who was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district over an old enmity, on Monday claimed their mother was stripped by accused during the assault, but police did not register a report in that connection. **** DEL64 JAYANT CHAUDHARY-LD INTERVIEW **** Parties will not be comfortable in joining hands with BJP, no reason for me to change approach: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary New Delhi: Dismissing as ''conjecture'' the talk about the possibility of his party switching to the NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday said parties would not be comfortable joining hands with the BJP which, he alleged, is ''very effective'' at steam-rolling dissenting voices. By Asim Kamal **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-ARTICLE 370-LECTURER SUSPENSION **** SC asks Attorney General to look into suspension of J-K lecturer who argued against abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the issue of the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir education department lecturer who had argued before the top court in a matter related to the abrogation of Article 370. **** LGD7 SC-DEMOLITION-MATHURA **** SC disposes of plea on demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea related to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and granted liberty to the petitioner to seek relief before the civil court.

LGM6 TN-COURT-SENTHIL BALAJI-2NDLD CHARGESHEET **** Special court furnishes copy of ED chargesheet to Senthil Balaji, extends his remand Chennai: A special court here trying cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu on Monday furnished a copy of the ED chargesheet to arrested DMK minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case. **** BUSINESS DEL58 BIZ-2NDLD RELIANCE-SUCCESSION **** Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board Mumbai: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani began executing a succession plan for his USD 200-billion energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries, appointing his three children Isha, Akash, and Anant to the board of the company which he will continue to chair for five more years. **** DEL63 BIZ-RELIANCE AGM-LD JIO 5G **** Decoding RIL AGM: JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19; Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push New Delhi: Reliance Jio will launch its 5G home broadband service JioAirFiber on September 19, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday, as he also outlined aggressive plans for AI terming it the ''most exciting frontier of growth'' for Jio. **** SPORTS SPD10 SPO-ATH-WORLDS-IND-JAVELIN **** Chopra effect fuels world record three Indians in top six of World Championships javelin final New Delhi: The Neeraj Chopra-inspired javelin revolution is headed in the right direction with three Indians finishing in top six of the World Championships final, unprecedented in the tournament's history. By Philem Dipak Singh **** FOREIGN FGN20 PAK-LDALL IMRAN **** Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea challenging conviction in Toshakhana case, to announce judgement on Tuesday Islamabad: A Pakistan high court said on Monday that it would announce on Tuesday its reserved verdict on former prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term given by a sessions court in the Toshakhana corruption case. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN26 UK-2NDLD FLIGHTS **** Planes leaving and flying to Britain grounded following 'technical issue', thousands stuck on tarmac London: Thousands of passengers were stuck on the tarmac all over the UK and abroad on Monday after planes leaving and flying to Britain were grounded following a ''technical issue'' that hit British air traffic control systems, officials said. By Aditi Khanna ****

