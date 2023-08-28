Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as 'Chhari Mubarak', left from Pahalgam base camp on Monday for Chandanwari where it will halt for the night, officials said. Amidst religious chants, the Chhari was taken from Pahalgam to Chandanwari by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.

The holy mace will reach the cave shrine, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, in south Kashmir Himalayas for special prayers on August 31 which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

The holy mace will be taken to Sheshnag on August 29 for a night halt before reaching Panchtarani on August 30.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji had left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage.

Giri will carry the holy mace to perform 'pujan' and have 'darshan' in the early morning of 'Shravan-Purnima' on August 31.

