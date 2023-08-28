Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:37 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak leaves for holy cave shrine
  • Country:
  • India

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as 'Chhari Mubarak', left from Pahalgam base camp on Monday for Chandanwari where it will halt for the night, officials said. Amidst religious chants, the Chhari was taken from Pahalgam to Chandanwari by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace.

The holy mace will reach the cave shrine, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, in south Kashmir Himalayas for special prayers on August 31 which will mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath yatra.

The holy mace will be taken to Sheshnag on August 29 for a night halt before reaching Panchtarani on August 30.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji had left for the main course of pilgrimage on Saturday from Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here.

Special prayers were held at the Dashnami Akhara temple before the commencement of the religious pilgrimage.

Giri will carry the holy mace to perform 'pujan' and have 'darshan' in the early morning of 'Shravan-Purnima' on August 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023