Court rejects bail of person accused of carrying 275 kg ganja in truck

A court here has rejected the bail plea of a man accused of carrying 275 kg of ganja in a truck.

Sheikh Sadak Hussain had pleaded for relief on the grounds that another co-accused Sheikh Kulsum Rafi, who was charged as he was the registered owner of the truck, was granted bail by the Supreme Court but the lower court was of the view that there was no parity and Rafi's case was different.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the bail plea of Hussain against whom the Delhi Police's Crime Branch had registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court noted that according to the prosecution, on the basis of a tip-off, Hussain and another accused person were found carrying 275 kg of ganja in a truck, which was plying from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh to the Jhilmil Industrial Area here.

The court also noted the prosecution's submission, according to which, the narcotic substance was found hidden in 55 packets in a specially designed cavity inside the truck.

''I am not inclined to grant bail to the applicant or accused Sheikh Sadak Hussain. Accordingly, the bail application stands dismissed,'' ASJ Rawat said in an order passed on Saturday.

He said Hussain's counsel had filed the third bail application on the ground that one of the co-accused was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

''The apex court has granted the bail to co-accused Sheikh Kulsum Rafi, who was charged only under Section 25 (punishment for allowing premises, etc., to be used for the commission of an offence) of the NDPS Act as he was the registered owner of the vehicle from which narcotic/contraband was recovered," the court said.

It said the apex court, in its powers, had granted him the relief and Hussain's case was different from that of Rafi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)