Maharashtra: Upalokayukta seeks Thane civic body's reply on action against seven illegal bungalows in Yeoor

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Upalokayukta has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation about what action it had taken against seven illegal bungalows in Yeoor, which is an eco sensitive forest patch, an official said on Monday.

A social worker had complained to the Upalokayukta about these structures, he said.

In an order dated July 23, Upalokayukta Sanjay Bhatia has asked the TMC chief to order an inquiry into the delay in issuing notices to the owners of these structures, he said.

''The Upalokayukta has also sought to know on what basis taxes were assessed for these bungalows. The TMC has been asked to file an FIR under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act in case of irregularities,'' the official added.

The next hearing on the issue will be held on September 14 and the collector too has been asked to be present for it, the official said.

