Ensure flood victims get compensation within 24 hours: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that flood victims get compensation within 24 hours.

He asserted that the ''double engine'' government of the BJP was standing with the people affected by the floods.

The chief minister, who was in Amritpur's Jamapur to distribute flood relief material, asked the officials to prepare a system so that it does not take more than 24 hours to give compensation to flood victims.

About 700 villages in the state are hit by floods. There is flood in some parts and a drought in the other and this strange situation is prevalent across the state, he said.

Companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are engaged in flood relief and rescue work. At the government level, relief material is being distributed to the affected families, he said.

An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Adityanath inspected flood-affected areas in the Mirzapur development block of Shahjahanpur district and distributed relief materials at the Shri Shivmangal Singh Memorial Degree College.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said at present, 721 villages in 21 districts of the state are affected by floods.

He said anti-snake venom has been made available in sufficient quantities in each community health centre.

Adityanath also said that instructions have been issued to conduct an immediate survey of crop damage and send reports to the government so that compensation can be provided to all affected farmers. Later, In Kasganj district, the chief minister conducted a site inspection of the flood-affected Barauna village in Patiali tehsil, and distributed relief material to the affected families, the statement said.

