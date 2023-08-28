Left Menu

Khattar announces 20 pc reservation in promotions for Group A, B officials of SC category

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:34 IST
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that his government will be implementing a 20 per cent reservation policy in the promotion of officials from the Scheduled Castes category in Group A and B posts.

Previously, the reservation was limited to Group C and D posts in the state government.

Making the announcement on the floor of the assembly, Khattar said the state government is actively working on creating a roster system to ensure the effective implementation of this reservation policy.

A notification in this connection will be released within a week, he said.

This decision will now be applicable to government officials from the reserved category in higher-level positions, an official statement said.

In the House, the chief minister emphasized that the new reservation system will extend reservation to all stages of promotions, ensuring continued support and representation for reserved communities in government jobs at all levels.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala welcomed the announcement made by Khattar and urged the government to clear the backlog in promotions.

