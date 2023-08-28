Left Menu

At least 14 killed in militant attack on Congo church- local official

(Adds details) BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A t least 14 people were killed in the eastern Congolese province of Ituri on Sunday, after militants attacked worshippers praying in a church, a local official and a civil society leader said on Monday. The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:37 IST
The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, was behind the attack, Djugu territory administrator Ruphin Mapela and civil society leader Dieudonne Lossa told Reuters. They said that 9 civilians, 4 assailants and a soldier were killed.

CODECO claims to defend the interests of Lendu farmers, who have long been in conflict with Hema herders. The CODECO raids have worsened a longstanding humanitarian crisis in Ituri province, where some 3 million people are in desperate need of aid, according to a U.N. humanitarian agency.

