Labourer electrocuted, 2 injured while installing solar light police in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:46 IST
A labourer was electrocuted while two others were injured while installing a pole of a solar light in a village here on Monday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by victim Suraj, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district, contractor Sudhir had asked him to install a solar light on the pole in Samarthala village, police said.

Suraj along with Monu and Jeetu were carrying the pole on their shoulders when all of them suddenly got a strong electric shock and were thrown about five feet away, they said.

"Monu was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead. I had asked the contractor several times earlier to provide safety equipment while working, but he did not listen to me," Suraj alleged in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against Sudhir under section 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Sohna police station on Monday, police said, adding a probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

