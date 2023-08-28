Left Menu

Maharashtra: Prize money for govt's cultural awards doubled, says Mungantiwar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:06 IST
The prize money of awards given by the Maharashtra cultural affairs department to honour the contribution of artists will be doubled, state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday.

The prize money for the Gansamradni Lata Mangeshkar award, Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar lifetime achievement award, Sangeetacharya Annasaheb Kirloskar Rangbhoomi lifetime achievement award and Bharatratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi classical music lifetime achievement award will be doubled from Rs 5 lakh each to Rs 10 lakh each, Mungantiwar said.

The prize money for other awards given by the state government has been increased to three lakh from Rs 2 lakh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

