Minor killed, mother injured after being hit by truck in Manesar

A two-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured allegedly after they were hit by a speeding truck on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Manesar, police said on Monday.According to a complaint filed by the womans husband Govind Das Kewat, the incident took place near IMT Chowk flyover on Saturday when he was returning with his wife and daughter.I was going to my village on August 26 with my wife Jayanti and two-year-old daughter Hansika.

Minor killed, mother injured after being hit by truck in Manesar
"I was going to my village on August 26 with my wife Jayanti and two-year-old daughter Hansika. At around 2 pm, we were crossing the highway. When a speeding truck hit my wife and daughter," Kewat said in his complaint. The injured were taken to a civil hospital, Gurugram from where the minor was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak where she died during the treatment on Sunday, said Kewar, a native of Madhya Pradesh who works in Manesar as a labourer.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Manesar police station on Sunday, said police.

A senior police officer said they were trying to nab the accused driver. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Monday.

