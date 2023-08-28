Maharashtra: Man, daughter killed in house collapse in Nagpur
A man and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a house collapse in Kanhan in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.
The incident took place in Harihar Nagar and the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Gajanan Kothekar (35) and his daughter Yadavi, he said.
Local residents said frequent blasts from the WCL mines nearby may have caused the collapse and some of them held a protest seeking compensation.
The state-run firm has denied the allegations.
An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the Kanhan police station official said.
