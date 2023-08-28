Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man, daughter killed in house collapse in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST
Maharashtra: Man, daughter killed in house collapse in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a house collapse in Kanhan in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Harihar Nagar and the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Gajanan Kothekar (35) and his daughter Yadavi, he said.

Local residents said frequent blasts from the WCL mines nearby may have caused the collapse and some of them held a protest seeking compensation.

The state-run firm has denied the allegations.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the Kanhan police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023