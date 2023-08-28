Left Menu

Russia scrambles jets in response to US drones over Crimea -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:22 IST
Russia scrambled two fighter jets on Monday to prevent two U.S. drones from violating its border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Telegram said the drones had been observed near Crimea and heading for the Russian border on an intelligence mission. "As a result of the actions of anti-aircraft forces on duty the intelligence U.S. drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area where they were conducting air intelligence," the ministry statement said.

Reuters could not verify the ministry's account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

