Left Menu

Delhi govt appoints retired HC judge Jayant Nath pro tem chairperson of DERC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:34 IST
Delhi govt appoints retired HC judge Jayant Nath pro tem chairperson of DERC
  • Country:
  • India

Weeks after a Supreme Court order, the Delhi government has appointed retired high court judge Jayant Nath as the pro tem chairperson of the city's power regulator DERC, official sources said on Monday.

The former Delhi High Court judge is likely to take charge soon, they said.

Amid differences between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the chief of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), Nath was appointed as a stop gap chairperson of the commission on August 4.

The AAP government had moved the apex court against the Centre's June 22 notification to appoint retired Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar to the post.

The sources said Nath will be paid an honorarium of Rs 7 lakh per month along with office and a staff car with driver. He will also engage in other work like arbitration, except for those in conflict with his duty as the interim chairperson of the DERC, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023