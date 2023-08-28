Left Menu

Two men caught on camera torturing stray dogs in Mumbai; FIR registered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:59 IST
Two men caught on camera torturing stray dogs in Mumbai; FIR registered
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday registered an FIR against two unidentified persons after a video went viral on social media showing them tying and putting stray dogs into gunny bags in suburban Jogeshwari (West).

According to an Amboli police station official, the FIR was registered after an NGO working for animal welfare lodged a complaint.

The duo has been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 511 (attempt to commit serious offence) read with 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, he said.

The video, shot on August 25, shows the two men tying and putting stray dogs into gunny bags.

The faces of the persons torturing the dogs are visible in the video and it will help in establishing their identity, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023