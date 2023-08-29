Left Menu

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra hands over appointment letters to new BSF recruits

To infuse the flow of young blood into the Central Armed Police Forces and to provide employment opportunities for youth, Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS Home, handed over the appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of J-K under Rozgar Mela at BSF campus Srinagar, a spokesman of the BSF said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Monday handed over appointment letters to newly inducted BSF recruits here. ''To infuse the flow of young blood into the Central Armed Police Forces and to provide employment opportunities for youth, Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS (Home), handed over the appointment letters to newly inducted recruits of J-K under Rozgar Mela at BSF campus Srinagar,'' a spokesman of the BSF said. Talking to reporters after the function, Mishra said the number of appointments under Rozgar Mela has crossed five lakh. ''Since the opportunities for government jobs are limited, we are making efforts to create a conducive atmosphere which will lead to more investors coming in. This will create jobs in THE private sector,'' he said.

The minister said the youth are an asset and the future of the country as ''India has the highest number of youth.'' Asked about the situation in Kashmir, he said the change is visible on the ground and also reflected in the number of tourist arrivals.

''I went around yesterday. I went to Cheshma Shahi and saw the youngsters playing and enjoying themselves. I was very happy. It is also reflected in the data, last year we had 1.88 crore tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added. Mishra said terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was on a decline and the government is in complete control of the situation.

''We are not facing the challenges today that were there in 2014. The number of terror incidents are decreasing. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the life of the people of Kashmir will be peaceful, '' he added.

