Man found dead at rented home in Delhi's Daryaganj

When a police team reached the spot, they found a person, identified as Furkaan, lying dead in a pool of blood, they said.The body, which had stab injuries, was found on the fourth floor of a house in Daryaganjs Mohalla Jatwara, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:26 IST
Man found dead at rented home in Delhi's Daryaganj
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside his rented accommodation in central Delhi's Daryaganj area on Monday with stab injuries on his body, police said. Police got information about the incident at around 7.50 pm, they said. When a police team reached the spot, they found a person, identified as Furkaan, lying dead in a pool of blood, they said.

The body, which had stab injuries, was found on the fourth floor of a house in Daryaganj's Mohalla Jatwara, a senior police officer said. Furkaan was living in the house on rent while his family resides in the Kodiya Pul area, the officer said. From the scene of the crime, it appears that he was attacked hours back. It was also learnt that two-three persons had a party with the victim the previous night, the officer said. Legal action is being initiated and in addition to the local police team, special wings have also been roped in to solve the case, police added.

