CM Adityanath reviews law and order preparations ahead of festivals in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations for law and order ahead of the festivals in the state, the government said in a statement here.

The chief minister said the time of festivals is very sensitive from the point of view of law and order. ''So we have to be constantly alert and careful. All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated amidst peace and harmony,'' Adityanath said.

''A small incident can take the form of a big dispute due to negligence,'' he said, adding that extra vigilance is necessary.

He said Shri Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and 7, and Chehallum processions will also be taken out on September 7. Adityanath said the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami should be celebrated in all the police stations, police lines and jails of the state in a virtuous manner and with full enthusiasm.

It was informed during the review meeting that 1,256 shobha yatras would be taken out in the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and 3,005 processions would be taken out on Chehallum.

The chief minister said dialogue should be held with the organisers and religious leaders in advance, according to the statement.

''Allow only traditional processions. Shobha yatras and processions should be taken out at different times. During this time, there should be no display of weapons,'' he added.

The chief minister also said that the strictest action should be taken in the cases of cow slaughter and cow smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)