US OKs potential sale of air-launched cruise missiles to Japan -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) and related equipment to Japan in a deal estimated to be valued at up to $104 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The principal contractor for the long-range, air-launched cruise missiles will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.

