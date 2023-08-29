Left Menu

Apartment fire that killed 7 in Montreal was deliberate -Canada police

A quick-moving early morning fire that killed seven people in an apartment building in the Canadian city of Montreal in March was deliberately set, police said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 01:18 IST
Apartment fire that killed 7 in Montreal was deliberate -Canada police

A quick-moving early morning fire that killed seven people in an apartment building in the Canadian city of Montreal in March was deliberately set, police said on Monday. Police said traces of accelerant had been found in a part of the building, which was located in the city center. Another nine people were injured in the blaze.

"(An) accidental cause has been ruled out. We are now talking about a criminal investigation ... the major crimes division and arson squad are working closely," Montreal police service inspector David Shane told a press conference. He declined to give more details. Three of the victims rented their apartments through AirBnb, relatives told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The CBC, citing an independent watchdog, said more than 90% of short-term rental units listed on Airbnb in Montreal - the largest city in the province of Quebec - did not have permission to operate. In the wake of the disaster, AirBnb said it would remove all Quebec listings that had not been authorized by the provincial government. AirBnb was not immediately available for comment on the police's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023