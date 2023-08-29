Left Menu

North Korea's Kim calls for strengthening naval forces -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for strengthening the country's naval forces, accusing the United States of turning waters near the Korean peninsula into "the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. In a speech to mark Navy Day, Kim said the "gang bosses" of the United States, Japan and South Korea announced regular joint military exercises, KCNA reported, apparently referring to their Aug. 18 summit at Camp David, Maryland.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2023 03:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 03:31 IST
North Korea's Kim calls for strengthening naval forces -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for strengthening the country's naval forces, accusing the United States of turning waters near the Korean peninsula into "the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

In a speech to mark Navy Day, Kim said the "gang bosses" of the United States, Japan and South Korea announced regular joint military exercises, KCNA reported, apparently referring to their Aug. 18 summit at Camp David, Maryland. In the first standalone meeting between the leaders of the U.S., South Korea and Japan, the three agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation as they seek to project unity in the face of China's growing power and the North's nuclear threats.

"Owing to the reckless confrontational moves of the U.S. and other hostile forces, the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been reduced into the world's biggest war hardware concentration spot, the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," Kim was quoted as saying. South Korea and the United States last week began the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. Pyongyang has long denounced the drills as a rehearsal for war.

Kim said North Korea requires its Navy to maintain war readiness, a "constant combat alertness," and called for "radically" modernising its weapons and equipment. "He stressed that the navy of the DPRK would become a component of the state nuclear deterrence carrying out the strategic duty," KCNA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
What Australia gets wrong about the right to protest

What Australia gets wrong about the right to protest

 Australia
4
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023