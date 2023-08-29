Left Menu

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattans Upper West Side at about 3 pm found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-08-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 04:47 IST
Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan's Upper West Side at about 3 pm found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

