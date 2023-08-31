Left Menu

HMV owner finalising deal to buy most of collapsed UK retailer Wilko -Sky News

Poundland's parent company and B&M European Value Retail have also shown interest in acquiring a smaller portion of Wilko stores. Wilko's administrators PwC said earlier on Thursday that there were parties interested in buying the retailer but none of them wanted the whole group.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:35 IST
(Recasts with Sky News story) LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) -

Canadian businessman Doug Putman is finalising a deal to buy the majority of collapsed British homeware retailer Wilko from its administrators in a deal which could save up to 9,000 jobs, Sky News reported on Thursday. Putman, the owner of the HMV music stores, has made an offer for 300 of Wilko's 400 stores, which would secure 8,000-9,000 jobs out of the 12,500 total employed before the discount retailer fell into administration.

Wilko's administrators PwC said earlier on Thursday that there were parties interested in buying the retailer but none of them wanted the whole group. "While discussions continue with those interested in buying parts of the business, it is now clear that no viable offer structure put forward includes the group in its entirety," PwC said in a statement.

As such, it said 269 support centre staff would be made redundant and further job losses at two distribution centres would be announced next week. "All stores are currently trading and remain open," PwC added.

Putman could not immediately be reached for comment.

