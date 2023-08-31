Left Menu

Delayed financial disclosure for US Supreme Court's Thomas released

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:37 IST
Delayed financial disclosure for US Supreme Court's Thomas released
  • Country:
  • United States

The annual financial disclosure report of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has faced scrutiny after revelations of luxury trips paid for by a wealthy benefactor, was released on Thursday.

Thomas had been granted an extension to file his mandatory reports of any outside income and gifts received in 2022, as required for certain senior government officials. Disclosures by the other seven justices were publicly released in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

