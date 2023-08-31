Left Menu

Cousin booked for duping Nagpur doctor of Rs 2.5 crore

The Nagpur police have registered a case against the cousin of a doctor after she accused him of duping her of nearly Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of protecting her valuables from I-T scrutiny, an official said on Thursday.In her complaint to the Jaripatka police, Anita Ashok Moryani 35 said her cousin Tanmay Naresh Dudhani 31, a resident of Bhopal, came to Nagpur to offer support to her family in 2019 when her mother took ill and passed away after a few months.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:38 IST
Cousin booked for duping Nagpur doctor of Rs 2.5 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagpur police have registered a case against the cousin of a doctor after she accused him of duping her of nearly Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of protecting her valuables from I-T scrutiny, an official said on Thursday.

In her complaint to the Jaripatka police, Anita Ashok Moryani (35) said her cousin Tanmay Naresh Dudhani (31), a resident of Bhopal, came to Nagpur to offer support to her family in 2019 when her mother took ill and passed away after a few months. Dudhani gained her trust and even took charge of her financial matters. He allegedly scared her with scrutiny by the Income Tax (I-T) department and transferred her money into a bank account opened in his name. He also allegedly took possession of Moryani’s family ornaments, said the complaint. Dudhani even took a loan of Rs 6 lakh using the doctor’s credit card without her consent, the official said quoting the complaint. However, Dudhani later allegedly refused to return Moryani’s money and jewellery. She recently filed a complaint at Jaripatka police, who registered a case against Dudhani for cheating and forgery, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023