PIL against scheme of free bus travel for women withdrawn
- Country:
- India
A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the free bus travel for women in Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme was allowed to be withdrawn by the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.
The HC found that the PIL filed by three law students was vague and not backed by any study.
Ashwin Shankar Bhat, Neha Venkatesh, and Yashika Saravanan claimed in the PIL that the scheme has resulted in "chaos, commotions and unruly behavior of the crowd in bus stands and affecting children and senior citizens and also causing severe loss to the economy." The petition claimed that "free travel in state-owned buses is causing more harm than benefits to women." During the hearing of the PIL, the bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal asked the counsel for the petitioner whether the travel in government buses was a comfortable affair before the 'Shakti' scheme was launched.
The Court sought answers about where the overcrowding was occurring, whether the scheme was limited to any particular group of people and whether a study was conducted in this regard. The Bench also questioned whether the PIL was seeking a solution for overcrowding or questioning the scheme.
Pointing to the Mumbai local trains, the court asked whether the petitioners were aware of how crowded they were.
It advised the petitioners that PILs should be filed only after proper preparations. The counsel for the petitioners sought permission to withdraw the PIL which was allowed by the Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shakti
- M G S Kamal
- Karnataka
- Mumbai
- Court
- Prasanna B Varale
- Bench
- Ashwin Shankar Bhat
- Saravanan
ALSO READ
Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy
Nampally court sentences 26-year-old boy for 16 days’ imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
Coast Guard carries out successful mid-sea medical evacuation of Chinese national off Mumbai
Australian court finds Hillsong Church founder not guilty of covering up sex abuse
UPDATE 2-Dutch court rules huge carbon capture project can go ahead