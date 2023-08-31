Navi Mumbai: Dairy raided by FDA, items worth Rs 10.47 lakh used for adulteration seized
PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:44 IST
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials raided a dairy in Navi Mumbai and seized items worth Rs 10.47 lakh allegedly being used for adulteration.
The raid was carried out by the FDA's Konkan division at a unit in MIDC Mahape on Tuesday and the items were being used to adulterate paneer (cheese), he said.
''We have seized palmolein oil and glycerol monostearate (an emulsifier) as well. Samples have been sent for testing,'' he said.
