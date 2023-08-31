Left Menu

Jharkhand: Case against 3 for fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 32 lakh

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:46 IST
An FIR has been registered against three people for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 32 lakh from the account of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) by using "cloned" cheques in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The issue came to the fore after a bank employee filed a complaint at Ramgarh Police Station on Wednesday in connection with the fraud.

"We have launched an investigation into the case and search is underway to nab the accused," Ramgarh SP Piyush Pandey said.

