Britain's BAE Systems sets up Ukrainian entity

British defence company BAE Systems said it had established a local entity in Ukraine and signed deals with the Ukrainian government to help ramp up the supply of weapons, equipment and training to the country. Britain is a key defence supplier for Ukraine and BAE, as the UK's biggest defence contractor, has manufactured much of the equipment that the UK has provided to Kyiv.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:47 IST
British defence company BAE Systems said it had established a local entity in Ukraine and signed deals with the Ukrainian government to help ramp up the supply of weapons, equipment and training to the country.

Britain is a key defence supplier for Ukraine and BAE, as the UK's biggest defence contractor, has manufactured much of the equipment that the UK has provided to Kyiv. The company is also providing training and repair services to Ukraine's armed forces. The new agreements will facilitate BAE's future support by helping it better understand Ukraine's capability requirements, and they will also allow the company to work directly with Ukrainian partners with a plan to produce 105mm Light Guns there.

"Signing the agreements and establishing a legal entity in Ukraine builds on our existing trust and support and paves the way for us to work together to provide more direct support to the Ukrainian armed forces," BAE Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement.

