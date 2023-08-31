Left Menu

President Murmu visits Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur; says its artifacts, ancient relics enhance knowledge of Indian history

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:08 IST
President Murmu visits Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur; says its artifacts, ancient relics enhance knowledge of Indian history
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and wrote in the visitor's book that artifacts and ancient relics showcased there enhance knowledge about Indian history.

The President was welcomed by state Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat at the museum, a government official said.

She saw the prehistoric stone tools, ancient sculptures, inscriptions, copper plates and coins found in Chhattisgarh and other regions and also took information about the materials related to tribal culture and modern crafts displayed in the museum, he said.

She also viewed antique statues, including that of Manjushri, the Buddhist god of wisdom and knowledge, part of the reserve collection, which are not kept for general public view due to security aspects, the official said.

Manjushri and other antique Buddha statues were found during the excavation of mounds in Sirpur (in Mahasamund district) in 1953, he said.

President Murmu wrote in the visitor's book that ''artifacts and ancient relics displayed at Mahant Ghasidas Museum enhance the knowledge of Indian history''.

''The idol of Rudra Shiva, the metal idols found in Sirpur and the inscription written on a wooden pillar two thousand years ago have been carefully kept in this museum. Congratulations to the entire team of the museum for preserving the evidence of the glorious past,'' she further wrote.

Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion.

Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum, one of the first ten museums of the country, was built in 1875 by Mahant Ghasidas, then ruler of the princely state of Nandgaon in present day Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, the official said.

Rani Jyoti Devi of Rajnandgaon and her son Raja Digvijay Das paid Rs 1 lakh to construct a new museum building in 1953, and it was inaugurated by the first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, he said.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to the state.

She kicked off her tour by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple in Raipur and then attended the state level launch of 'Year of Positive Change' organised by Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Centre.

President Murmu will attend the 10th convocation ceremony of Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur on Friday.

