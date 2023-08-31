Maoist bunker, explosives destroyed in Jharkhand's Giridih

Ranchi: A Maoist bunker containing a huge quantity of explosives was destroyed during a search operation days ahead of Dumri bypolls in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off that explosives and other items were hidden by Maoists in the forest areas of Gamhrs village under Khukhra police station, around 180 km from here, Giridih police and CRPF 154 Battalion carried out a search operation and destroyed the bunker, a release said.

