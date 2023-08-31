Russia ready to resume grain deal when all problems are solved - Lavrov

Russia is ready to return to a deal permitting Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea as soon as concrete measures are taken to resolve all the problems with it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Rusia quit the year-old deal in July, complaining in particular that Western sanctions were impeding its own exports of food and fertilisers.

