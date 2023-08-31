China's foreign minister: Relations with S.Korea should not be affected by third party
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart by phone on Thursday that China will maintain continuity and stability in its policy toward South Korea, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
The relationship between the two countries should not be affected by a third party, Wang said.
