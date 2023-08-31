Turkey says stalled grain deal important but Russia has demands
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Moscow on Thursday that the UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea was important, but that Russia has demands regarding the export of its own products to revive it. The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Moscow on Thursday that the UN-brokered deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea was important, but that Russia has demands regarding the export of its own products to revive it.
The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in 2022, ended after Russia withdrew in July. Ankara has since sought to convince Moscow to return to the agreement. Fidan spoke after talks with counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
